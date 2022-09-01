Exclusive

Selling the OC's Alexandra Rose Says Multiple Co-Stars Blocked Her on Social Media

Sometimes on-screen drama can carry over onto social media, as Selling the OC star Alexandra Rose revealed that several of her Netflix co-stars have blocked her since the show's premiere.

Watch: Selling the OC Cast Reveals On-Set DRAMA

Unlike Orange County, everything isn't always bright and sunny for these reality stars.

The cast of Netflix's new series Selling the OC—which debuted on Aug. 24— got Down in the DMs on the latest episode of the E! News digital series. And according to Alexandra Rose, some of her fellow Oppenheim Group realtors took their on-screen beef with her to social media.

"There is somebody that has blocked me, and then there's two other people that unfollowed me and then removed me from their followers," she exclusively told E! News on the Sept. 1 episode. "So, there's three other people that just don't like me."

She didn't specify which cast members she was referring to, but Polly Brindle did add a word or two about keeping certain people off of her Instagram feed. "You know, the drama is real," the Netflix star said, "and there's some people that you just don't want in your peripheral.

According to her co-star Alex Hall, the best way to do that is by muting that person on social media, or as she calls it, "the all-time diss."

"You're like, 'I don't even want to give you the satisfaction of blocking you because then you would know," she stated. "'But if I mute you, I erased you, and you don't even know.'"

But Brandi Marshall thinks otherwise, telling E! News, "I feel like muting is passive aggressive. I need you to know, 'You're blocked.'"

In addition to some bad blood at the Oppenheim Group's OC office, the Selling the OC cast also alluded to some beef between then and their LA counterparts, Selling Sunset.

Netflix

"I've heard some passive comments where I'm like, 'Oh, well I guess that's how it is,'" revealed Sean Palmieri. Gio Helou added, "I feel like they were friendlier before our trailer came out, though. And then they saw what this show is gonna be, they're like, 'Oh s--t.'"

But the newbie crew doesn't feel threatened by their Selling predecessors. In fact, they're open to a little friendly competition.

"I think there should be a little bit of competition, at least in business," said Lauren Shortt. "I think we're all competitive people by nature, being real estate agents."

Check out the full episode above to hear which celeb Jason Oppenheim asked to sell their house over DMs.

Season one of Selling the OC is now streaming on Netflix.

