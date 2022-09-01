Selling the OC's Alexandra Rose Says Multiple Co-Stars Blocked Her on Social Media

Watch : Selling the OC Cast Reveals On-Set DRAMA

Unlike Orange County, everything isn't always bright and sunny for these reality stars.

The cast of Netflix's new series Selling the OC—which debuted on Aug. 24— got Down in the DMs on the latest episode of the E! News digital series. And according to Alexandra Rose, some of her fellow Oppenheim Group realtors took their on-screen beef with her to social media.

"There is somebody that has blocked me, and then there's two other people that unfollowed me and then removed me from their followers," she exclusively told E! News on the Sept. 1 episode. "So, there's three other people that just don't like me."

She didn't specify which cast members she was referring to, but Polly Brindle did add a word or two about keeping certain people off of her Instagram feed. "You know, the drama is real," the Netflix star said, "and there's some people that you just don't want in your peripheral.