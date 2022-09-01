Emma Heming Willis Claps Back at Critics of Her Grief Awareness Message With Bruce Willis Quote

Emma Heming Willis is sending a strong message to her haters.
After the model, 44, got candid about dealing with grief six months after her husband Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis was made public, she issued a response to those who called her a "drama queen" over her message on social media.
"When you're not allowed to talk grief, self-care or being human in the world on grief awareness day," Emma wrote on her Instagram Stories Aug. 31. "My gawd. But in the words of the great, philosophical, insightful Bruce Willis … ‘Ah, f--k em.'"
Emma also shared a screenshot of some hateful comments she received from people on social media. In one of the messages, a user called the Red 2 actress a "drama queen," while another pointed out her and the Sixth Sense actor's 23-year age difference.
"When you marry an old man DECADES older than you are, you become their caregivers," the user wrote. "That's what you signed up for deal with it and stop complaining."
The criticism on social media comes one day after Emma shared a video of herself gardening, working out and painting. In the clip, Emma detailed how the last couple of months have been for her since Bruce's family revealed in March that he would be stepping away from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis.
"This was the summer of self discovery," she captioned the Aug. 30 Instagram post. "Finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active."
She added, "My grief can be paralyzing but I'm learning how to live along side it."
Since Bruce's condition was disclosed with the world, Emma—who shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with the actor—has been advocating for the importance of taking care of yourself while taking care of others.
"When you put everyone's needs above your own, no one wins," the mom of two said in a May 19 interview with The Bump. "I don't do this perfectly but I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore."