Sephora Labor Day 2022: Score Amazing Deals Up to 50% Off Rare Beauty, Biossance, Fenty Beauty & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Looking to score a great deal on makeup or skincare this Labor Day? We're right there with you! Lucky for us beauty lovers, Sephora recently added brand new items to their incredible sale section ahead of the holiday weekend, and you can find deals up to 50% off. That's a huge deal considering most of these products rarely ever go on sale.
Wondering what's worth getting? One item we highly recommend is the Biossance Sunshine Set, which features three best-selling products handpicked by global brand ambassador, Reese Witherspoon. All three products are full sized and they come in a super cute travel case. The set is valued at nearly $116, but you can get it on sale now for $59. If you're a fan of the brand, Sephora also put the Fresh Start set featuring a full sized Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Cleanser, on sale for $25.
There are so many great beauty products on sale right now at Sephora. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals. Check those out below.
The Best Deals to Shop at Sephora This Labor Day
Biossance The Sunshine Set - Reese Witherspoon Favorites
Biossance's The Sunshine Set is a limited edition skincare set featuring three full-size products handpicked by Reese Witherspoon, who serves as the brand's global ambassador. It comes with the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, the Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++, and a Squalane+ Rose Vegan Lip Balm, all inside a beautiful travel case. The vitamin c serum gives you a gorgeous glow, the lip balm is super moisturizing and the sunscreen is gentle enough for sensitive, reactive skin.
The set is valued $116, but you can get it on sale today for $59. Highly recommend!
Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream Lipstick
Treat yourself to a bold red lip with the Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream Lipstick. The packaging is gorgeous and the lipstick itself was designed with a crystal-shaped bullet for precise application. It was also formulated to be soothing, lip softening and highly moisturizing. Best part is, it's originally $32 but on sale today for $16.
Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream Duo
If you've been curious to try products from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, you'll want to consider adding this limited-edition lip duo to your bag. The set comes with a full-size Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream in Courage, which is a nude mauve. It also comes with a set-exclusive shade, Ambition, which is a matte warm golden-brown. The set is valued at $30, but you can get it today for $14.
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
If you're unafraid to go dark and bold with your lip color, we highly recommend snapping this Fenty Beauty deal up! The Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color is a long-wearing liquid lipstick with a soft-matte finish. You can get the sultry purple shade Undefeated for $17.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Divine Blush Duo
These beautiful blush duos by Pat McGrath Labs are truly divine. These powders were made to be "petal-soft" with a silk-velvet matte finish. There are five shades to choose from, and they're on sale for $31.
Biossance Your Clean Routine Fresh Start Set
The Biossance Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Cleanser will leave your face feeling fresh and clean. It removes makeup really well, and your face just feels so smooth after using using it. If you get the set, you'll get a full size cleanser, as well as a travel size versions of the Omega Repair Cream and Vegan Lip Balm. The set is on sale now for $25, which is an incredible deal.
Too Faced Brow Wig Brush on Eyebrow Gel
Shape, thicken and groom your brows with this eyebrow gel from Too Faced. There are nine shades to choose from and they're on sale for $12.
Smashbox x BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
Give your cheeks a beautiful natural glow with this best-selling highlighter from BECCA. There are five shades to choose from and it's on sale now for $20.
Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Longwear Natural Matte Foundation SPF 20
The Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Longwear Natural Matte Foundation SPF 20 has over 107.5K "loves" and over 900 perfect five-star reviews from shoppers. It features a natural matte finish with buildable full coverage. It is sold out online, but you may still be able to get it locally with same or next-day delivery.
