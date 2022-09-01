Sephora Labor Day 2022: Score Amazing Deals Up to 50% Off Rare Beauty, Biossance, Fenty Beauty & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking to score a great deal on makeup or skincare this Labor Day? We're right there with you! Lucky for us beauty lovers, Sephora recently added brand new items to their incredible sale section ahead of the holiday weekend, and you can find deals up to 50% off. That's a huge deal considering most of these products rarely ever go on sale.

Wondering what's worth getting? One item we highly recommend is the Biossance Sunshine Set, which features three best-selling products handpicked by global brand ambassador, Reese Witherspoon. All three products are full sized and they come in a super cute travel case. The set is valued at nearly $116, but you can get it on sale now for $59. If you're a fan of the brand, Sephora also put the Fresh Start set featuring a full sized Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Cleanser, on sale for $25.

There are so many great beauty products on sale right now at Sephora. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals. Check those out below.