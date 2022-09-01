Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween: Your First Look at the Full Spooky Schedule

Watch : "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets

Come, we fly—to Freeform!

E! News has an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated lineup for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween, which kicks off Oct. 1. And, for the record, you won't want to run amok after giving it a read.

That's right, Freeform is bringing back all your Halloween favorites—including Hocus Pocus, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and Beetlejuice—for its annual television event. (And, like in previous years, you can watch Hocus Pocus a total of 13 times, Beetlejuice a total of 12 times and Nightmare Before Christmas a total of 4 times.)

As Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) himself would say: "It's showtime!"

Of course, those aren't the only spooky season classics to look forward to, as Freeform's spell-binding schedule also includes Ghostbusters (1984), Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, Halloweentown, Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and more. Also, there are a few fiendish films new to the annual Halloween-themed lineup, including Get Out, Halloween (2018) and A Quiet Place.