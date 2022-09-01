Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween: Your First Look at the Full Spooky Schedule

Come, we fly—to Freeform!
E! News has an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated lineup for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween, which kicks off Oct. 1. And, for the record, you won't want to run amok after giving it a read.
That's right, Freeform is bringing back all your Halloween favorites—including Hocus Pocus, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and Beetlejuice—for its annual television event. (And, like in previous years, you can watch Hocus Pocus a total of 13 times, Beetlejuice a total of 12 times and Nightmare Before Christmas a total of 4 times.)
As Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) himself would say: "It's showtime!"
Of course, those aren't the only spooky season classics to look forward to, as Freeform's spell-binding schedule also includes Ghostbusters (1984), Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, Halloweentown, Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and more. Also, there are a few fiendish films new to the annual Halloween-themed lineup, including Get Out, Halloween (2018) and A Quiet Place.
If you're eager for a ghoulish good time this October, keep reading for the complete schedule:
Saturday, Oct. 1
7:00 a.m. – Edward Scissorhands
9:10 a.m. – The Witches (1990)
11:20 a.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:25 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:05 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
5:10 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
7:15 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
9:25 p.m. – Beetlejuice
11:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
Sunday, Oct. 2
7:00 a.m. – The Witches (1990)
9:10 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
10:10 a.m. – Halloweentown
12:15 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
2:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
4:25 p.m. – Maleficent
6:30 p.m. – Beetlejuice
8:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
10:45 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
Monday, Oct. 3
1:00 p.m. – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) – Freeform Premiere
3:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
8:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 4
11:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
4:30 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands
7:00 p.m. – Maleficent
9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
Wednesday, Oct. 5
12:00 p.m. – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
2:00 p.m. – Madagascar
4:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
6:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
8:00 to 11:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Thursday, Oct. 6
11:00 a.m. – Madagascar
1:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
3:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:00 p.m. – Shrek Forever After
7:00 p.m. – Halloweentown
9:00 p.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Friday, Oct. 7
10:30 a.m. – Scared Shrekless
11:00 a.m. – Shrek Forever After
1:00 to 11:00 p.m. – Family Guy
12:00 a.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
Saturday, Oct. 8
7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
8:00 a.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
10:00 a.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
12:05 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:35 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
5:05 p.m. – Beetlejuice
7:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
9:20 p.m. – Maleficent
11:25 p.m. – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Sunday, Oct. 9
7:00 a.m. – Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
7:30 a.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
9:35 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
12:05 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
2:40 p.m. – Beetlejuice
4:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
6:55 p.m. – Get Out – Freeform Premiere
9:25 p.m. – Halloween (2018) – Freeform Premiere
11:55 p.m. – A Quiet Place – Freeform Premiere
Monday, Oct. 10
11:30 a.m. – A Quiet Place
1:40 p.m. – Get Out
4:15 p.m. – Halloween (2018)
6:50 p.m. – Happy Death Day – Freeform Premiere
8:55 p.m. – Happy Death Day 2U – Freeform Premiere
12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 11
12:30 p.m. – Maleficent
2:30 p.m. – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
5:00 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 12
10:30 a.m. – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
1:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
3:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
8:00 to 11:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Thursday, Oct. 13 (a.k.a Tim Burton Day)
10:30 a.m. – Frankenweenie (2012)
12:30 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands
3:00 p.m. – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
6:00 p.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
7:30 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
9:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice
12:00 a.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Friday, Oct. 14
10:30 a.m. – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Family Guy episodes
5:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice
7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Family Guy episodes
12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy episodes
Saturday, Oct. 15
7:00 a.m. – Hook
10:15 a.m. – How to Train Your Dragon 2
12:25 p.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
2:25 p.m. – Toy Story of TERROR!
2:55 p.m. – Scared Shrekless
3:25 p.m. – Shrek Forever After
5:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
7:40 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
9:45 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
11:50 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sunday, Oct. 16
7:00 a.m. – How to Train Your Dragon 2
9:10 a.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
10:45 a.m. – Scared Shrekless
11:15 a.m. – Shrek Forever After
1:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
3:25 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
7:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
9:50 p.m. – Maleficent
11:55 p.m. – The Witches (1990)
Monday, Oct. 17
12:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
5:05 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
7:10 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 18
10:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
1:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
3:30 p.m. - Fright Night (2011)
6:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
9:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice
12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 19
10:30 a.m. – Fright Night (2011)
1:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
4:00 p.m. – Maleficent
6:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice
8:00 to 11:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Thursday, Oct. 20
11:00 a.m. – The Witches (1990)
1:00 p.m. – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
3:00 p.m. – Halloweentown
5:00 p.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
12:00 a.m. – The Witches (1990)
Friday, Oct. 21
10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Family Guy episodes
5:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Family Guy episodes
12:00 a.m. – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Saturday, Oct. 22
7:00 a.m. – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
9:00 a.m. - Maleficent
11:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
1:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
4:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
7:15 p.m. – Beetlejuice
9:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Sunday, Oct. 23
7:00 a.m. – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
9:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
12:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
3:10 p.m. – Beetlejuice
5:15 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
7:25 p.m. – Monsters, Inc
9:30 p.m. – Monsters University
12:00 a.m. – Shrek Forever After
Monday, Oct. 24
12:00 p.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
2:00 p.m. – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
5:00 p.m. – Shrek Forever After
7:00 p.m. – Haunted Mansion (2003)
9:00 p.m. – Maleficent
12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 25
10:30 a.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
12:00 p.m. – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
3:00 p.m. – Halloweentown
5:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 26
12:00 p.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
2:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
4:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
6:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8:00 to 11:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Thursday, Oct. 27
11:00 a.m. – Ready or Not
1:00 p.m. – Maleficent
3:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
8:00 p.m. – "Ghostbusters (2016)
12:00 a.m. – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Friday, Oct. 28
10:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
1:30 to 11:00 p.m. – Family Guy episodes
12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Office episodes
Saturday, Oct. 29
7:00 a.m. – How to Train Your Dragon 2
9:10 a.m. – Edward Scissorhands
11:40 a.m. – Frankenweenie (2012)
1:40 p.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
3:35 p.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
5:40 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
7:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
9:25 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
11:35 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
Sunday, Oct. 30
7:00 a.m. – The Witches (1990)
9:05 a.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
10:45 a.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
12:50 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
2:55 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
5:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice
7:05 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
9:15 p.m. – Maleficent
11:20 p.m. – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Monday, Oct. 31
10:30 a.m. –Ghostbusters (1984)
1:00 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice
5:00 p.m. – Maleficent
7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes