Tessa Thompson Cleverly Ties Her Diamond Choker Around Her Hair at the Venice Film Festival

Tessa Thompson rocked a diamond chain choker around her neck and hair at the Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31. See how she styled her trend-setting accessory.

By Kelly Gilmore Sep 01, 2022 2:57 AMTags
FashionVenice Film FestivalCelebritiesTessa ThompsonE! Insider
Watch: Tessa Thompson Won't Tell Chris Hemsworth's Secret

Tessa Thompson has the world of fashion in a chokehold with this choker fashion choice.

The Creed actress proved that you can use your choker necklaces as a way to keep your hair back while also making a stylish statement. Tessa stepped out on the White Noise red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 in a striking Giorgio Armani Privé ensemble paired with a diamond chain choker, which she tucked her hair into.

Basically, this is the most practical choker you'll see on a red carpet, as it eliminates the need for hair scrunchies altogether.

It's not the first time Tessa has rocked this genius fashion choice. Back in June, the 38-year-old showed out at the season four premiere of Westworld in a gold sheer dress paired with a black velvet choker that she tied over her hair.

In fact, Tessa has a theory that she brought the ‘90s trend of wearing a choker back into style. In 2016, the actress reflected on how the nostalgic accessory was making its way back into popularity.

photos
2022 Venice Film Festival: Star Sightings

"The thing is I already had a really impressive choker collection before this went down," she shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I started making like lace chokers and now that's a thing."

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

News Anchor Neena Pacholk's Dad Says Family Is "Broken" Over Her Death

2

Actress Charlbi Dean’s Fiancé Speaks Out After Her Death

3
Exclusive

Your First Look at Love Island USA's First-Ever Reunion Special

During the interview, Tessa and stylist Wayman Bannerman recalled when she sported a slip dress with a gold choker at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week back in 2015. She teased about the then-growing trend, "And maybe, maybe that's why."

Now it's time for Tessa to strike a whole new wave of necklace inspiration once again.

Trending Stories

1

News Anchor Neena Pacholk's Dad Says Family Is "Broken" Over Her Death

2

Actress Charlbi Dean’s Fiancé Speaks Out After Her Death

3

Judge Rules Erika Jayne Wasn't Aware of Tom Girardi's Alleged Crimes

4

See the Charli D’Amelio Pic That Landon Barker Keeps as Phone Screen

5

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold Leave Dancing With the Stars

Latest News

Update!

Ulta Flash Sale: $15 Deals From StriVectin, Clinique & More Today Only

Tessa Thompson Ties Her Choker Around Her Hair at Venice Film Festival

Free People Labor Day 2022 Deals: Shop These Must-Haves Under $50

The Morning Show Season 3: Tig Notaro Joins the Cast

Go Behind the Scenes of Kylie Jenner's The Kardashians Shoot

House of the Dragon Showrunner Explains His Early Exit

RHODubai's Caroline Stanbury Addresses Husband's "Racist Tweet"