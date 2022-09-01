Tessa Thompson Cleverly Ties Her Diamond Choker Around Her Hair at the Venice Film Festival

Watch : Tessa Thompson Won't Tell Chris Hemsworth's Secret

Tessa Thompson has the world of fashion in a chokehold with this choker fashion choice.

The Creed actress proved that you can use your choker necklaces as a way to keep your hair back while also making a stylish statement. Tessa stepped out on the White Noise red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 in a striking Giorgio Armani Privé ensemble paired with a diamond chain choker, which she tucked her hair into.

Basically, this is the most practical choker you'll see on a red carpet, as it eliminates the need for hair scrunchies altogether.

It's not the first time Tessa has rocked this genius fashion choice. Back in June, the 38-year-old showed out at the season four premiere of Westworld in a gold sheer dress paired with a black velvet choker that she tied over her hair.

In fact, Tessa has a theory that she brought the ‘90s trend of wearing a choker back into style. In 2016, the actress reflected on how the nostalgic accessory was making its way back into popularity.