Free People Labor Day Weekend 2022 Deals: Shop These Must-Haves Under $50

For a lot of us, Labor Day Weekend means fun in the sun, a few days off from work, and some quality time with family and friends. That's all well and good, but there's one additional thing on my mind, the shopping, of course. Take a tip from an E! Shopping Editor: long holiday weekends are the best time to shop. There are so many good sales and discounts on clothes, beauty products, home decor, and any other products you've had your eye on. It's an especially great weekend for all the Free People shoppers.
There are so many can't-miss discounts on Free People and FP Movement styles that are $50 and under. If you need a little guidance before you shop, here are some of the best deals I found.
Free People Labor Day Deals
Free People It's Now Cool The Bold Suit
Get some extra sun protection with this long-sleeve, one-piece swimsuit. Of course, this is great for anyone who wants to surf, but it's also just so effortless cool.
Free People Break Your Heart Seamless Bra
This seamless bra proves that undergarments can actually be comfortable. It's incredibly soft and it comes in four colorways.
Free People After Hours Mini
Turn heads in this off-the-shoulder mini dress. This menswear-inspired dress has buttons down the front and it also comes in blue.
Free People Remember Me Bodysuit
If you have long hair, wear it up when you rock this strappy bodysuit. It's only right. That open-back style is just to die for.
Free People Until Sundown Shirt
This is a great layering piece for sure. Wear it over a bralette, a cami, or even your favorite swimsuit. It's also available in tan and black.
Free People Too Late Bodysuit
Trust me as I declare that you need one of these bodysuits in every color. It's slimming, stretchy, sculpting, and incredibly versatile. Wear it on its own or rock underneath a sweater or blazer.
FP Movement The Way Home Shorts
FP Movement's easy, breezy Way Home Shorts are such a popular bestseller. Whether you're a runner or a lounger, you are gonna love these
FP Movement The Way Home Joggers
If you adore the Way Home shorts, you need to check out the Way Home Joggers. They have everything you love about the iconic shorts, but with a bit more coverage.
Endless Summer Double The Fun Set
It doesn't get more perfect than this matching cropped cardigan and maxi skirt. It's an effortless look that's intriguing and sophisticated thanks to that beautiful textured fabric. There are four colors to choose from.
FP Beach Clear Skies Fauxchet Sweater Romper
This romper feels like you're wearing a knit blanket. It's cozy and it's the perfect swimsuit cover-up in the summer. There are seven colors to choose from.
We the Free Fantastic Voyage One-Piece
You need this romper. Who doesn't love an effortless, one-and-done look. This one hits all of the trends with its plunging neckline and that cut-out at the middle.
High-Rise 7/8 Wrap Lose Control Leggings
Ig you feel like all leggings are the same, you haven't worn FP Movement leggings yet. They are sleek, figure-flattering, sweat-wicking, and stylish. What more could you want in your loungewear?
Endless Summer Be Mine Set
All eyes will be on you when you wear this sultry, two-piece set. This cropped halter top and mid-length skirt are just what you need to be fashionable in the summer heat. It also comes in cream.
FP Movement x Everlast Terry Playsuit
FP Movement jumpsuits and rompers are everything. Even as someone who has put on some weight recently, I really feel like my best self in these FP Movement pieces. They're comfortable, sculpting, flattering and I cannot recommend them more. This one has a hood too, which just amps up the comfort.
