The Morning Show Season 3: Tig Notaro Joins the Cast

Another star has been added to the cast of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. Get the update on the casting shakeups for season three.

We've got some fresh a.m. tea about another new addition to The Morning Show cast.

The highly anticipated third season has been racking up some big names and now Apple TV+ is presenting the newest addition: comedian Tig Notaro.

E! News confirms that the One Mississippi star has been tapped for the major recurring role, playing Amanda Robinson, who is "the chief of staff to corporate titan Paul Marks," played by Jon Hamm.

The announcement comes after news that fan favorite Julianna Margulies will be returning to the series for the third season, along with previously announced newcomers Hamm and Little Fires Everywhere alum Nicole Beharie

Hamm is set to play Paul Marks, who's described by Apple TV+ as "a corporate titan" who sets his sights on TMS' network UBA, pulling "Cory, Alex and Bradley into his powerful orbit." Meanwhile, Beharie's new character Christina Hunter is described as a new anchor on The Morning Show who's a "grounded, competitive and charismatic millennial."

Season three is currently in production. 

Season two of the Emmy nominated series had a star-studded cast including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden to name a few. 

We'll join the cast for their morning wakeup call when The Morning Show returns for season three in 2023.

