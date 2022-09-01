Go Behind the Scenes of The Kardashians Season 2 Shoot With Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Watch : 7 Times Kylie Jenner Had the Time of Her Life

Kylie Jenner is here to help you keep up with The Kardashians.

On Aug. 31, the reality star shared a behind-the-scenes look at her promotional shoot for the second season of her family's Hulu series. In a video montage shared on TikTok, Kylie was joined by her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who she shares with Travis Scott, as she posed for a glamorous photo shoot inside a sound stage.

At one point, the mother-daughter duo was seen having a giggle after a photographer asked Stormi to "make mommy laugh." Elsewhere in the 57-second clip, Kylie held her little one close as they watched playback on a video monitor.

Needless to say, the teaser got fans hyped for the next season of The Kardashians. After one TikToker wrote in the comments section that they were favoriting the video, Kylie replied, "I'm watching you."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also responded with a blushing emoji when another commenter marveled at how "professional" Stormi looked during the shoot.