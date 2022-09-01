Go Behind the Scenes of The Kardashians Season 2 Shoot With Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her mother-daughter shoot with Stormi Webster in preparation for the second season of The Kardashians. Take a look.

Kylie Jenner is here to help you keep up with The Kardashians.

On Aug. 31, the reality star shared a behind-the-scenes look at her promotional shoot for the second season of her family's Hulu series. In a video montage shared on TikTok, Kylie was joined by her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who she shares with Travis Scott, as she posed for a glamorous photo shoot inside a sound stage.

At one point, the mother-daughter duo was seen having a giggle after a photographer asked Stormi to "make mommy laugh." Elsewhere in the 57-second clip, Kylie held her little one close as they watched playback on a video monitor.

Needless to say, the teaser got fans hyped for the next season of The Kardashians. After one TikToker wrote in the comments section that they were favoriting the video, Kylie replied, "I'm watching you." 

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also responded with a blushing emoji when another commenter marveled at how "professional" Stormi looked during the shoot.

And it seems Kylie will give viewers a raw look at mom life on some of the show's new episodes. As seen in the season two trailer released earlier this week, the makeup mogul admitted that she's "cried non-stop" since welcoming her second child, a baby boy, with Travis.

"I should be really happy right now," she lamented to her sister Kendall Jenner in the trailer. "I just had this baby."

 

Meanwhile, the trailer also teased at some tension between Kylie and Kendall, who was heard complaining to others about how the mom-of-two had canceled on plans again. "She always seems to always get out of things," Kendall protested, "and I have to take over."

Season two of The Kardashians is slated to premiere on Sept. 22.

