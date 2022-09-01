House of the Dragon Showrunner Explains His Early Exit From the HBO Series

Watch : Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has lost one of its leaders.

On Aug. 31, co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik announced his exit from the HBO series after only two episodes have aired.

"Working within the GOT universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege," Sapochnik said in a statement obtained by E! News, "especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon. I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers."

According to HBO, House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal, who also co-created USA Network's Colony, will take over as the series' sole showrunner next season. Alan Taylor, the Emmy-winning Game of Thrones veteran, will join the already-announced second season an executive producer and director of multiple episodes.

"It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally," Sapochnik explained. "As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He's someone I've known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands."