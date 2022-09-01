Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold Leave Dancing With the Stars as Pros After 10 Years

Watch : Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!

Lindsay Arnold and Sharna Burgess have gone from leaving it all on the dance floor to leaving the dance floor behind—for now.

The two Dancing With the Stars pros announced that they are stepping away from the show for motherhood.

"I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season," Lindsay wrote in her Aug. 31 post. "This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family."

Lindsay—who is mom to 21-month-old daughter Sage with husband Sam Cusick—shared that she has made the choice to sit the season out so that she and Sage won't have to move to California while Sam stays in Utah for work. Aside from having to be in separate states, Lindsay shared that she and Sam are trying to expand their family.