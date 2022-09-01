Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold Leave Dancing With the Stars as Pros After 10 Years

Lindsay Arnold and Sharna Burgess have gone from leaving it all on the dance floor to leaving the dance floor behind—for now.
The two Dancing With the Stars pros announced that they are stepping away from the show for motherhood.
"I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season," Lindsay wrote in her Aug. 31 post. "This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family."
Lindsay—who is mom to 21-month-old daughter Sage with husband Sam Cusick—shared that she has made the choice to sit the season out so that she and Sage won't have to move to California while Sam stays in Utah for work. Aside from having to be in separate states, Lindsay shared that she and Sam are trying to expand their family.
"We exhausted every option we could think of to make it work," she wrote. "But at the end of the day none of the options felt good in my heart or felt like the right thing for our lives right now."
Despite her departure, Lindsay was sure to note that the show holds a special place in her heart—and that the future may hold a different story. As she shared, "None of this has anything to do with my love for the show as that will NEVER change and it also doesn't mean that this is the end for me and DWTS."
As for Sharna, the 37-year-old—who welcomed her first child with Brian Austin Green in June—took to her Instagram Stories to break similar news.
"I have made the really hard decision to not to do the season this year of Dancing With the Stars," she said in her Aug. 31 Instagram Stories. "There has been a list that was released saying that I would be a pro, and I won't be."
Sharna declared that she feels fit, strong and is "so ready to dance," but the time commitment was her deciding factor.
"I'm a full-time breastfeeding mama," she said. "And not only that, I just am so in love with being a mom. As much as it was hard to say no to dancing, I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back."
But just because Sharna is stepping out of the competition doesn't mean we won't see her on the show. "I will be there in some capacity," she teased, later adding, "You will see me, but it will just be in a different way."
E! News has reached out to ABC and hasn't received a comment.