See Dylan Sprouse and Girlfriend Barbara Palvin Share Sweet Kiss on the Red Carpet

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin shared an adorable moment at the Venice International Film Festival in new photographs taken on Aug. 31.

Watch: Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary

That's amore!

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin took their love abroad to Italy for the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where they walked the White Noise red carpet together hand in hand. It's clear the pair remain as happy as ever as they couldn't help but share a sweet moment together in photographs taken on Aug. 31.

The After We Collided star and the model channeled old Hollywood glam with their outfits with Barbara—who is an ambassador for Armani Beauty—wearing a black sequin dress. Her gown is an archival Armani Privé piece from the brand's spring 2019 couture collection.

Dylan chose a black and white tuxedo ensemble for the event, which he topped off with a bowtie and leather Oxford lace-up shoes.

The two first sparked romance rumors back in 2018 when they visited her hometown of Budapest, Hungary together. 

Since then, the two have jetted off on a new chapter together that included moving from New York to Los Angeles last year.

For her birthday in October, Dylan posted a sweet tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram sharing his excitement for their "journey" together.

"Late but worth the wait," the former Suite Life of Zack & Cody star wrote in an Oct. 10 post. "Happy birthday to my Oktoberfest fraulein. Very proud and excited to be on this journey with you. You grow greater with each passing year and I can't wait to see what this new chapter holds for us."

