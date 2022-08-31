How We Know Season 2 of Yellowjackets Has Started Production

At long last, there's some Yellowjackets season two buzz in the air.
On Aug. 30, the show's official Twitter account posted a photo of a clapperboard captioned: "Going feral. Our #Yellowjackets are back in production for Season 2."
Eagle-eyed Jacketheads will notice that the season two premiere episode is directed by Daisy von Scherler Mayer, who directed the ninth episode of season one. Shasta Spahn is listed as the episode's cinematographer, whose previous work includes American Horror Stories and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.
When a fan commented on the photo, "Season 2… everything goes totally fine and it's super mellow right?," the Yellowjackets account responded, "Everything will just be totally calm and not at all traumatizing!"
Oh god, we're already scared.
While season two details are mostly being kept under wraps, we do know some fresh faces are joining the Showtime drama for its second season.
On Aug. 19, it was announced by Showtime that Elijah Wood will play Walter, "a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won't see coming."
Wood joins Lauren Ambrose, whose casting was announced on Aug. 15. Ambrose will play the adult version of Van, whose younger self was played by Liv Hewson in season one. Hewson has been bumped up to series regular in season two.
In addition to these casting updates, Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Simone Kessell joined the ensemble on Aug. 17 as adult Lottie. Courtney Eaton, who played the younger version of the character in season one, has also been upgraded to a series regular.
Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress also return for season two.
As for when viewers can expect the second season to drop, patience is still a required virtue.
In an interview with TheWrap on Aug. 10, co-creator Ashley Lyle said to expect a premiere date in "the first quarter of 2023."
"We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time," she revealed. "I believe that we are going to finish shooting in about February and we'll be airing sometime shortly after that."
That gives us plenty of time to prepare.