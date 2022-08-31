Jason Oppenheim Reveals if New Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Appear on Selling Sunset

Watch : Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere

Jason Oppenheim is mixing business with pleasure.

The Selling Sunset star began dating 25-year-old dating French model Marie-Lou Nurk in June—and she's already found her way in front of the cameras.

On Aug. 31, Jason told People that Marie-Lou has filmed "a couple of times" for the hit Netflix series, but stressed she doesn't have "desire for publicity."

Of course, Jason is no stranger to on-screen workplace romances. After all, his relationship—and eventual break-up—with Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause played out over the course of season five.

But when it comes to Chrishell, who is now in a relationship with musician G Flip, Jason said she has been "super supportive" of his relationship with Marie-Lou.

"Chrishell and I are in a really good place," Jason said. "We're both in love and happy for each other."

Jason and Marie-Lou certainly aren't taking things slow, as the couple is already discussing the concept of marriage—but that doesn't mean Jason is quite ready for a baby yet.

"I'm more open to being a husband than I am a father right now," he said. "I like the idea that there's no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us."