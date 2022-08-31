Jason Oppenheim Reveals if New Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Appear on Selling Sunset

Jason Oppenheim's relationship with model Marie-Lou Nurk is still fresh, but that doesn't mean she's not camera ready. Find out what Jason said about her potential Selling Sunset participation.

By Daniel Trainor Aug 31, 2022 11:44 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflixSelling SunsetChrishell Stause
Watch: Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere

Jason Oppenheim is mixing business with pleasure.

The Selling Sunset star began dating 25-year-old dating French model Marie-Lou Nurk in June—and she's already found her way in front of the cameras. 

On Aug. 31, Jason told People that Marie-Lou has filmed "a couple of times" for the hit Netflix series, but stressed she doesn't have "desire for publicity."

Of course, Jason is no stranger to on-screen workplace romances. After all, his relationship—and eventual break-up—with Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause played out over the course of season five.

But when it comes to Chrishell, who is now in a relationship with musician G Flip, Jason said she has been "super supportive" of his relationship with Marie-Lou.

"Chrishell and I are in a really good place," Jason said. "We're both in love and happy for each other."

Jason and Marie-Lou certainly aren't taking things slow, as the couple is already discussing the concept of marriage—but that doesn't mean Jason is quite ready for a baby yet.

"I'm more open to being a husband than I am a father right now," he said. "I like the idea that there's no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us."

photos
The Love Lives of Selling Sunset Stars

By the sounds of it, Marie-Lou is on the same page—at least for now.

"I think for the next ten years, I'm good," she said. "And that's a long time, so I'm not even thinking about it yet."

While Jason and Marie-Lou seem to be on the fast track, their busy lives aren't making things easy. According to People, "They have plans to travel to see one another in destinations from Berlin to New York over the next few months, leading into November and December."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

That's when, Jason said, Marie-Lou will come to Los Angeles to spend a week with him. 

Let's make sure those cameras are rolling.

While we eagerly anticipate Marie-Lou's Selling Sunset debut, you can get your real estate fix from the first season of Selling the OC, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Proves Maternity Style Can Still Be Extra Hot

2

Judge Rules Erika Jayne Wasn't Aware of Tom Girardi's Alleged Crimes

3

News Anchor Neena Pacholk's Dad Says Family Is "Broken" Over Her Death

4

Coach Outlet Labor Day Event: Score Incredible Deals Starting at $13

5

Actress Charlbi Dean’s Fiancé Speaks Out After Her Death

Latest News

Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Have a Date Night at 2022 U.S. Open

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Share Sweet Kiss on Red Carpet

Nordstrom Labor Day: Get Deals Up to 60% Off Tory Burch, Coach & More

How We Know Season 2 of Yellowjackets Has Started Production

Jason Oppenheim Answers if Girlfriend Is Selling Sunset-Bound

Derry Girls' Last Season Finally Has a Premiere Date on Netflix

Cher Responds to Dua Lipa Being Dubbed the “Cher of Our Generation"