Derry Girls' Last Season Finally Has a Premiere Date on Netflix

It's the beginning of the end.

Fans of Derry Girls now have an official date for when the third and final season of the comedy will premiere on Netflix. Season three, which already premiered in April 2022 in the UK, is set to have its international premiere on the streamer in October.

Netflix confirmed the news, writing on Twitter Aug. 31, "It's going to be so hard to say goodbye...The final season of our beloved Derry Girls arrives October 7 on Netflix (outside The UK & Ireland)."

This has us just about ready to blast The Cranberries and wallow in our rooms.

However, the ending of the Derry Girls doesn't come as a surprise to fans, as the show's creator Lisa McGee announced the show's final season back in September. "It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series," the screenwriter explained at the time. She later called Derry Girls "a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me."