Cher Responds When Twitter User Dubs Dua Lipa the “Cher of Our Generation”

Cher hit back at a Twitter user who called Dua Lipa the "Cher of Our Generation," prompting a legion of fans to weigh in on the issue.

Some Twitter users might wish they could turn back time.

In a now-deleted post, a Dua Lipa fan compared the pop star to Cher, showing the two women side-by-side at different Grammy awards wearing sleek black hair with glittery outfits. The post read, "Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation" and another user agreed, writing "so much truth in one Tweet."

Cher had something to say about that, replying "How many yrs are in a generation," with a thinking emoji, promptly setting Twitter on fire.

Fans of the Moonstruck actress had her back, with one user writing, "@Cher is Cher. No one else will ever be Cher. Period." Another person further emphasized the Cher's legacy, commenting, "People are not really understanding the cultural impact Cher had. Anyone can dress like Cher today, but it's not the same thing as being the first one to break that ground. That was Cher. Also Cher has starred in movies and her own TV show. She is the one and only."

The original poster of the comparison clarified what they meant by the tweet, replying back to the 76-year-old legend, "I was praising u and dua style."

The user added that "some people didn't get the message," following an online discourse about the offensiveness of comparing younger performers to chart-topping icons.

"Well Dua's basically been around for like 5 minutes, while Cher's been around for Decades," one user contributed to the debate. "So there's not really any comparison, and I'm sure even Dua would say it, too."

Dua didn't publicly address anything about the matter, and she might not start now, as she opted to share images of her poolside instead.

