Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's Next Chapter After Camila Morrone Breakup

Watch : Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together

He may be single, but Leonardo DiCaprio is not alone.

On Aug. 30, the Don't Look Up star was joined by a group of friends as he grabbed a bite to eat at Il Buco in New York City. Stepping out hot on the heels of news that he had called it quits with Camila Morrone after four years of dating, the 47-year-old was seen in a white T-shirt, green shorts and black sneakers as he left the Italian restaurant.

He completed his casual look with a light blue protective face mask and an NBA baseball cap.

While Leo has not publicly addressed the split, a source recently told E! News that the Oscar winner and the model, 25, went their separate ways because their relationship "ran its course."

"They have both been traveling a lot and distance played a factor," the insider said, adding that though there's a possibility of reconciliation in the future, the couple is "not on" at the moment.