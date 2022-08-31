Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's Next Chapter After Camila Morrone Breakup

Leonardo DiCaprio continues to be a man about town amid news of his split with his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone. See photos from the actor's latest outings.

Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together

He may be single, but Leonardo DiCaprio is not alone.

On Aug. 30, the Don't Look Up star was joined by a group of friends as he grabbed a bite to eat at Il Buco in New York City. Stepping out hot on the heels of news that he had called it quits with Camila Morrone after four years of dating, the 47-year-old was seen in a white T-shirt, green shorts and black sneakers as he left the Italian restaurant.

He completed his casual look with a light blue protective face mask and an NBA baseball cap.

While Leo has not publicly addressed the split, a source recently told E! News that the Oscar winner and the model, 25, went their separate ways because their relationship "ran its course."

"They have both been traveling a lot and distance played a factor," the insider said, adding that though there's a possibility of reconciliation in the future, the couple is "not on" at the moment.

Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating History

And indeed, Leo has been jet-setting across the globe in the weeks leading up to the breakup news. On July 18, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was spotted aboard a yacht in St. Tropez. Accompanied by his pals, including model Maria Beregova, Leo spent the day sailing around the French Riviera before returning to shore.

 

Leo and Camila first sparked romance rumors in December 2017 and were seen together months later at Coachella. In 2020, another source told E! News that things had become "serious" for the duo, with Leo and Camila living together amid the pandemic.

"Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami," the second source explained at the time, "as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys."

