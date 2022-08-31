The New Bachelor In Paradise Trailer Is Totally NSFW

ABC’s Bachelor In Paradise season eight is almost upon us. Check out the first look, which shows Jesse Palmer catching heat from the ladies of the cast.

Get your bags packed, because we're heading back to paradise.

ABC dropped the official trailer Aug. 29 for season eight of Bachelor In Paradise and, from the looks, viewers are in for quite the rollercoaster.

The teaser starts with Jacob Rapini embracing the wilderness with a Tarzan impersonation. But, not everyone is into Jacob's take on Tarzan. Case in point: After Jacob hits on Shanae Ankney, she hits back with, "We're not having sex, Tarzan!"

It appears Shanae eventually gets onboard with Jacob's paradise persona, as the get pretty cozy later on in the first look. Shanae and Jacob aren't the only ones getting NSFW, however, as vibrators, body shots and sexual innuendos all make an appearance.

But it's not all make out sessions and spicy encounters this season. Lace Morris is seen having break down, tearfully declaring that she feels "so betrayed." By who? We'll have to tune in to find out.

And as if that's not enough drama, the voiceover also informs viewers that "a shocking twist divides the beach," before host Jesse Palmer tells the ladies, "Go pack your bags. You'll be leaving paradise immediately."

Jill Chin, seemingly shocked by this turn of events, exclaims that she's "sick of being poked like a bear every day." As for the other ladies? They offer up a "F--k you, Jesse Palmer!"

But the trailer ends assuring us that not all hope is lost, teasing possible engagements. It is a Bachelor spin-off after all.

We'll learn the fate of these singles when Bachelor in Paradise season eight premieres Sept. 27 on ABC.

