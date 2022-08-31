Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Sizzle in Matching Mesh Outfits

Watch : Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen"

A couple that slays together, stays together.

Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade once again proved they are #goals, as they celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary in serious style.

On Aug. 30, Wade took to Instagram and posted a series of sizzling photos of the couple sporting matching mesh outfits. In the glamorous snaps, the Bring It On wore a sexy, shimmering black mesh ensemble which bared her killer abs, while the former NBA star rocked a simmering dark blue mesh tank teamed with dark blue dress pants and styled with loafers, shades and a blinged out necklace.

He captioned the post, "We're not like you, We're them," adding #TheWades.

Dwayne's daughter Zaya Wade seemingly approved of the couple's latest social media serve, commenting with three black heart emojis.

The athlete shared even more moments of him and Gabrielle rockin' the coordinating looks on his Instagram Stories, posting videos of the two grooving together on boat and packing on the PDA at a romantic dinner.