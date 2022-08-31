Your September Horoscopes Are Here, Scorpio

Welcome to your September horoscope from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your September taroscope...
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Influence: Three of Pentacles
Music: "Lord Forgive Me" by Tobe Nwigwe/Pharrell Williams/EARTHGANG/Fat Nwigwe, "Colorado" by Daniel Rodriguez, "Days Without You" by Satori/Miou Amadee/Crussen
Let love be what it shall be, Scorpio. This month reminds you of how ancient your heart is, all the love, heartbreak and healing it's already experienced. You can be strong in your love. You know your worth and the truth of your heart. You won't be manipulated. You won't be a victim. You won't suffer. You will stand strong against lies and deception.
You are empowered to rise up to meet any challenges. You can speak your truth. You don't have to hide. You can assert yourself now with a new loving strength. Love is supporting your destiny, so protect and honor love with all your heart.
Final Thought: "The world is a great mirror. It reflects back to you what you are. If you are loving, if you are friendly, if you are helpful, the world will prove loving and friendly and helpful to you. The world is what you are." —Thomas Dreier