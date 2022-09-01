90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Preview: Elizabeth Won't Sing for an Audience

Watch : Elizabeth Wants to Make Nursery Rhyme Music on 90 Day Fiance

Elizabeth has some stage fright.

In this exclusive clip from Sept. 4's episode of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth is giving a tour of her house to some friends when she reveals a possible career switch.

"I'm thinking about getting more into [music]," she says as the group enters an office with a piano. "I just really feel like it would be a stress-reliever."

But when her friend, former professional singer Marisol, asks to hear some tunes, Elizabeth clams up, claiming she's "not warmed up" and doesn't "like being put on the spot."

"If you're a professional like me, when someone asks you to sing, you just turn it on," Marisol notes afterwards in an on-camera interview. "You really do. So I was a little taken aback by that. But maybe she's just getting started. Maybe it's more of a hobby than something she really wants to do as a profession."