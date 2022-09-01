90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Preview: Elizabeth Won't Sing for an Audience

Elizabeth has some stage fright.
In this exclusive clip from Sept. 4's episode of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth is giving a tour of her house to some friends when she reveals a possible career switch.
"I'm thinking about getting more into [music]," she says as the group enters an office with a piano. "I just really feel like it would be a stress-reliever."
But when her friend, former professional singer Marisol, asks to hear some tunes, Elizabeth clams up, claiming she's "not warmed up" and doesn't "like being put on the spot."
"If you're a professional like me, when someone asks you to sing, you just turn it on," Marisol notes afterwards in an on-camera interview. "You really do. So I was a little taken aback by that. But maybe she's just getting started. Maybe it's more of a hobby than something she really wants to do as a profession."
However, Elizabeth goes on to share that she's seriously considering career change, explaining that she would be interested in recording nursery rhymes—something that also confuses her friends.
"I would have never thought for her to come in and say, 'Oh, I want to continue singing. I want to pick that back up,'" one friend confesses afterwards with a confused look on her face. "But I never thought it would be nursery rhymes."
But, the Tampa, Fl. native clearly isn't that scared, as she's posted clips of herself singing before on her social media accounts—including one where she's seen serenading daughter Eleanor with "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."
Before Elizabeth's season of 90 Day Fiancé, which came out in 2017, she was an actress. After meeting Moldova native Andrei on a dating app in 2016, she brought him to the United States on a K-1 visa to test out their relationship. Now, the couple is married and has two children together.
Find out if Elizabeth has what it takes to impress her pals when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.