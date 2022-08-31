Your September Horoscopes Are Here, Sagittarius

Welcome to your September horoscope from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your September taroscope...
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 19)
Influence: Temperance
Music: "Banks" by NEEDTOBREATHE, "Flowers" by Helen Jane Long
Are you hiding from your purpose, Sag? Do you already know what would bring you joy but you are scared you might not be enough to make it happen? Well, consider this your sign that YOU ARE READY! You may have been hiding behind work that isn't aligned with where you know you are meant to be going—but you are not allowed to hide anymore. It's time for life to get easier and more fun and more purposeful than you could ever imagine. No more "not enough." No more hiding. No more burdensome work. It's time for you to be in love with your work!
Or maybe you've been hiding or dulling your sense of purpose, pretending everything's fine. We all know what you can bring to this world and that you're ready to shine. Listen to what you know deep in your bones—that voice inside will guide you into your purpose.
Final Thought: "If you want your life to be a magnificent story, Then begin by realizing that you are the author, And everyday you have the opportunity to write a new page." —Mark Houlahan