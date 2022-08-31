Your September Horoscopes Are Here, Aquarius

Welcome to your September horoscope from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your September taroscope...
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Influence: The Magician
Music: "About Damn Time" by Lizzo, "Hablo de..." by Gaby Moreno, "Beyond" by Leon Bridges
Aquarius, where might you be hiding your vulnerable heart? Can you ask for help? Can you admit what you need more of? There is a shift happening for you now and instead of trying to manipulate that shift, the best thing you can do is honor it and keep your heart and energy field protected. You will benefit from extra rest, extra copal, extra crystals—anything that feels good as this change gets underway.
Don't be afraid to call a friend when things feel overwhelming. Don't be afraid to notice the things you want to change. Some may find this hard to accept, but those who love you will accept it. Be honest—even when it's hard and when it hurts. Speak your truths throughout this shift. Each time you do, you will be rewarded. Your vulnerable heart will beat with more clarity and more feeling—and you'll be rewarded with the same!
Final Thought: "To maintain a joyful family requires much from both the parents and the children. Each member of the family has to become, in a special way, the servant of the others." —Pope John Paul II