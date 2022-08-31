Your September Horoscopes Are Here, Gemini

Welcome to your September horoscope from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your September taroscope...
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Influence: Knight of Swords
Music: "Nothin'" by N.O.R.E., "Swimming" by Breathe Owl Breathe
People and events beyond your frame of reference are drawn to you this month, Gemini. Aim higher, for you will draw even greater experiences into your life. Allow your energy to grow. The more you can not do and just be, the better. Accept and receive. If you feel you need to make something happen, remember the best thing to do is meditate and imagine it happening. That's all, truly.
Water is your magical holding device, so anytime you need extra support for your acceptance, go float in a pool, get to the ocean or just draw a bath. It appears something is leaving your life and no matter how difficult it is to release, you know it's no longer healthy for you to hold on to. Do not try to feast on bread crumbs—you are about to receive an invitation to the dinner table of your dreams.
Final Thought: "Normal day, let me be aware of the treasure you are. Let me learn from you, love you, bless you before you depart. Let me not pass you by in quest of some rare and perfect tomorrow. Let me hold you while I may, for it may not always be so." —Mary Jean Iron