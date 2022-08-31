Your September Horoscopes Are Here, Cancer

Welcome to your September horoscope from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your September taroscope...
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Influence: Ten of Pentacles
Music: "Hang Together" by Odyssey, "Big Love" by Louis the Child, EARTHGANG and MNDR
It's time to hang out, Cancer. Crawl out from behind that rock and get your booty back out in the world. We want to play with you and you know you want to play with us. You know the work can wait. You know you want to show off that outfit. You know how much fun you are! This is your month to share your love and joy with the world. Carpe diem! Just for one day, go live like it's the last time you'll be going out and watch what happens—everything you can possibly imagine just might.
Are you wishing work would feel more enjoyable? Put it aside for a bit and get wild, and the next day it'll feel like a new job! Feeling lonely? Go dance like no one's watching—and watch the crowd gather. September is all about rediscovering a part of yourself that has felt buried or gone for good. You are back, and back in a way you never knew it could be! Make that call, we all want to play with your spirit.
Final Thought: "Everyone should carefully observe which way his heart draws him, and then choose that way with all his strength." —Hasidic Saying