Your September Horoscopes Are Here, Leo

A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Influence: Six of Pentacles
Music: "Favors" by Renny Conti, "1978" by Bordo, "Armed and Dangerous" by Chaos Chaos
What was happening for you in 1978? Or, maybe more apropos, what was happening for your mother in 1978? Play with what you discover! What can you replay, or call in more of, from 1978? Destiny awaits, Leo. Release your concerns and allow this unexpected next phase to happen—growth awaits. Your inner judge may not have planned on it happening this way or would have done things differently, but this will be a maturing process. This really is a time to just show up for what is showing up for you!
Somehow, what's being brought to you feels like an answer to something you've been praying for or manifesting. It may not all make complete sense yet, but it will. And if it feels like someone or something is blocking your progress or bringing you down, ask the universe for a sign and you'll be shown the way. Do not overthink anything now.
Final Thought: "Learn how to separate the majors and the minors. A lot of people don't do well simply because they major in minor things." —Jim Rohn