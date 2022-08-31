Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo With Furry Friend

Watch : Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son

Maralee Nichols son is growing up alongside an adorable pup.

The fitness model shared a new photo of her 8-month-old son Theo—whose father is Tristan Thompson—on her Instagram Stories. In the snap, the baby boy can be seen resting on his stomach facing away from the camera with a fluffy Pomeranian sitting next to him.

In another pic shared by Maralee, 31, Theo's hand is photographed as he reaches for a sippy cup that reads "the man, the myth, the legend."

Tristan is also a father to True Thompson, 4, and a son whose name has not been revealed with ex Khloé Kardashian. He shares his oldest son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.