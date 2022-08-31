Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo With Furry Friend

Maralee Nichols posted a new photograph of her and Tristan Thompson’s son Theo. See the tot hanging out with an adorable pup.

Maralee Nichols son is growing up alongside an adorable pup. 

The fitness model shared a new photo of her 8-month-old son Theo—whose father is Tristan Thompson—on her Instagram Stories. In the snap, the baby boy can be seen resting on his stomach facing away from the camera with a fluffy Pomeranian sitting next to him.

In another pic shared by Maralee, 31, Theo's hand is photographed as he reaches for a sippy cup that reads "the man, the myth, the legend."

Tristan is also a father to True Thompson, 4, and a son whose name has not been revealed with ex Khloé Kardashian. He shares his oldest son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

Maralee Nichols Returns to Instagram After Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Baby News

Maralee welcomed her baby in December 2021. Prior to Theo's birth, she had filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan, requesting that he pay for her pregnancy and birth-related expenses. 

The NBA player revealed in January 2022 that he had fathered a baby with Maralee, writing on his Instagram Story, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He continued, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

The Kardashians star had previously revealed in October 2021 that she and Tristan were back together, per an episode of her Hulu show. However, they stopped speaking in December amid the paternity news, a source told E! News last month.

During Tristan's January announcement, he issued a public apology to Khloé for "the heartache and humiliation I have caused you."

