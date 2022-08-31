Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely Says She “Went to Sleep Crying” After Sharing Jarrette Jones Split

Iyanna McNeely is sharing why the reaction to her divorce brought her to tears.
The former Love is Blind contestant got candid on the Aug. 29 episode of her podcast Feel in the Blank about how she felt regarding the fan response to the announcement of her breakup with husband Jarrette Jones. Iyanna kept the comments on out of curiosity for what people had to say—a decision that she regrets now.
"I should've did what Jarrette did and just turn off all my comments to begin with, but I just couldn't help myself," Iyanna said, talking to co-host Kayla Scott and their podcast guest, Love is Blind season two contestant Natalie Lee. "And by the end of that day, I went to sleep crying."
"People are so mean, it's making assumptions about people who you don't know," Iyanna continued, "And then, still, the annoying part about basing their opinions off of like an hour combined screen time from a 10-episode show and using whatever that excuse is to explain a year-and-a-half relationship."
Iyanna turned the comments off from the post, which was uploaded jointly with Jarrette, sharing that she "learned [her] lesson" after that day and has "been fine ever since."
Iyanna and Jarrette met on season two of Love is Blind and tied the knot during the Feb. 25 finale. Their love story came to a close with an Aug. 17 statement that they were divorcing.
"After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," their message read. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."
Their statement continued, "We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience."