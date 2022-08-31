Anthropologie Labor Day Sale 2022: Get An Extra 50% Discount On Sale Styles With Deals Starting at $3

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You know what's even better than a sale? A sale on sale. Who wouldn't want an additional discount on sale styles? Right now, Anthropologie shoppers can get an EXTRA 50% off sale items. And, yes, for anyone waiting for a Friday paycheck to hit their account, that sale does extend through all of Labor Day Weekend. Of course, a long holiday weekend is a great time to relax, spend time with loved ones, and get some time off from work. Don't get me wrong, that's all important, but I'm really here for the discounts.
The Anthropologie Labor Day Sale is a can't-miss event. Here's what you need to do: scroll through the sale section, pick your favorites, and add them to your cart. Those prices in the sale section are not final. You will get an additional 50% discount on those items when you add them to your cart, no promo code needed.
Anthropologie Labor Day Deals
Dagny Monogram Mug
There's just something so special and personal about a monogram, right? Start your day on the right note with a sip from one of these initial-adorned mugs.
Anthropologie Smocked-Waist Mini Dress
Brighten up every room you're in when you rock this bright, yellow mini dress.
Pilcro Mid-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans
You'll want to wear these boyfriend-style jeans with everything. They're incredibly flattering and they work with many dress codes.
Rifle Paper Co. Wildwood 2022 Planner
Get organized with this adorable, yet functional planner from Rifle Paper Co.
By Anthropologie Set of Two Pearl Headbands
Bring a touch of sophistication to your ensemble in an instant with one of these pearl headbands.
Fruta Napkin Rings, Set of 4
Refresh your tablescape with these adorable napkin holders.
Hutch Midi Skirt
This midi-skirt is perfect for brunch, a bridal shower, or even a day in the office depending on how you style it.
By Anthropologie Long Lace Robe
This long, lace robe is stunning. It's also perfect for a bride-to-be.
Faithfull Floral Pop Midi Dress
This floral mid-length dress brings the cheer you need to any event.
Sachin & Babi One-Shoulder Top
This polka dot top is such a classic look with a bit of intrigue thanks to its flowy, one-shoulder sleeve.
Maeve T-Back Blazer Mini Dress
A little black dress is always a solid wardrobe addition. This would look cute in the fall with a cardigan and some over-the-knee booties.
Current Air Wrap Midi Skirt
This silky yellow skirt is unique and incredibly sophisticated.
Maeve Easy Short Set
You'll feel pretty in pink when you rock this printed, two-piece set.
Farm x Anthropologie Tie-Back Cutout Jumpsuit
You'll turn heads everywhere you go in this brightly-hued jumpsuit.
Anthropologie Oversized Raffia Clutch
Raffia bags will always be in style. This is a clutch that you will use for years and years.
Bryan Park Wide-Leg Linen Trousers
Black, wide-leg pants are a great investment for your wardrobe. You will wear this pair all the time.
Maeve Off-The-Shoulder Buttondown Top
You will get complimented on this off-the-shoulder top everywhere you go. It's, adorable, unique, and super comfortable.
By Anthropologie Low-Rise Wide-Leg Pants
Give your black pants and khakis a break. Opt for these bright pants instead. You won't regret it.
