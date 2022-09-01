RHODubai's Caroline Stanbury Addresses Husband Sergio's "Racist Tweets"

The past is coming back to bite one of the Real Housewives of Dubai's Househusbands.
Caroline Stanbury found herself in the hot seat on behalf of her man, Sergio Carrallo, during part one of the Bravo series' season one reunion on Aug. 31. The interrogation began when host Andy Cohen read a fan-submitted question about an alleged old tweet of Sergio's, which had recently begun making the rounds on social media.
But before Stanbury could respond, Lesa Milan stepped in to call it how she saw it: "Oh, the racist tweets?"
The post in question, apparently from 2016, then appeared on the screen and revealed a racial expletive. Lesa said the group had yet to discuss it, but Caroline Brooks revealed she personally spoke to Sergio shortly after the tweet started going viral. As Brooks recalled, "That morning when I saw it, when it surfaced, Caroline called me first—furious, pissed—then I got on the phone with him because he was really upset."
"Here's the deal, that word is unacceptable," Brooks continued. "Sergio then explained to me he's never even heard that word before. I explained to him how problematic that is, as did Caroline, and I think he got a good enough lashing from everybody around him for that. He was very apologetic. He didn't apologize publicly but he was apologetic."
Regarding whether or not the former pro soccer player actually wrote the controversial tweet, Sara Al Madani said she recruited a "tech team" to determine its authenticity, and the results apparently turned out to be in Sergio's favor. "They investigated everything," Sara explained, "and it wasn't attached to his Instagram. Somebody used his Twitter to promote an R&B nightclub because he was famous back then. He said someone else wrote it to promote it."
Brooks admitted to being "indifferent" on the matter, not revealing whether or not she believed the tech investigation's findings. Stanbury also didn't elaborate, but she did acknowledge that Sergio, unlike her, is new to the world of reality TV. And before filming on RHODubai even began, she said she told him, "Before you start something like this—he's never been on TV like this or in the public eye like that—just check everything."
"And obviously he hadn't gone that far back," she continued, "but he apologized to whoever he thought he should. Sergio is the least racist person."
The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
