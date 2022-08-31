CODA's Eugenio Derbez Recovering From Surgery After Accident

Watch : Eugenio Derbez Reflects on Walk of Fame Star

Eugenio Derbez is recovering from a "long and complicated surgery" after an accident, his wife Alessandra Rosaldo shared on Aug. 31.

In a statement posted to Instagram in Spanish on Aug. 29, the actress informed their social media followers that the accident happened within the past week. While Rosaldo said Derbez, 60, is fine and that the operation "does not compromise his health," she noted that "the recovery process will be long and difficult," adding that he "will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies." Rosaldo then thanked their fans for the well-wishes.

"Thank you for always being close to us," she concluded. "I know that with the good energy that they will be sending us and with the favor of god, Eugenio will recover very soon."

While Rosaldo did not share details of the accident or the kind of injuries Derbez suffered, his production company 3Pas Studios said the incident resulted in him breaking some bones in his shoulder.