Here's the Next Step Hayden Panettiere Is Taking in Her Acting Comeback

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Shares Past Alcohol & Opioid Addictions

Hayden Panettiere is ready to bring it.

After a four-year hiatus from acting, the Nashville alum has signed with talent agency APA, her rep confirms to E! News. This major step in her comeback arrives just as Hayden finished filming Scream 6.

In the upcoming slasher film, the actress is reprising her role of Kirby Reed, the sole teenage survivor of Ghostface's killing spree in 2011's Scream 4. She will join returning cast members Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega. According to a press release, "The Scream saga continues with four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter."

Earlier the Summer, the Remember the Titans star opened up about her time out of the spotlight, during which she split from longtime boyfriend Wladimir Klitschko—father to her daughter Kaya, 7—and struggled with alcohol and opioid addiction.