Madonna Admits Her Marriages to Guy Ritchie and Sean Penn Weren't the "Best Idea"

Madonna got candid about a decision she’s made in her life that wasn’t the “best idea.” See what she had to say about her marriages to Guy Ritchie and Sean Penn.

Madonna has some regrets. 

The "Vogue" singer recently shared a video of herself on YouTube featuring herself answering 50 questions from fans about her new album, Finally Enough Love, as well as her life and career. And when asked about a decision she now feels wasn't the best idea, Madonna didn't hesitate to respond.

"Getting married," Madonna said. "Both times."

As the singer noted, she's walked down the aisle twice, first to Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn, to whom she was married from 1985 to 1989. More than a decade later, she married director Guy Ritchie in 2000. The pair, who share sons Rocco, 22, and David, 16, split in 2008 after nearly eight years of marriage.

 

But one regret Madonna doesn't have: her kids. The singer—who is also mom to Lourdes, 25, Mercy, 16, and nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere—called her "six amazing children" the achievement in her life she is the most proud of.

Shortly after her split from Guy, the film director seemingly discussed their time together, admitting it was like a "soap opera."

"It's definitely not something I regret. The experience was ultimately very positive. I love the kids that came out of it," he said to Details magazine in 2011. "But you move on, don't you? You're right, I stepped into a soap opera, and I lived in it for quite a long period of my life."

 

While Madonna doesn't speak often about her current relationship with Guy, it appears that she and Sean are on good terms.

During his annual Golden Globes eve Help Haiti Home gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization Madonna praised her ex.

"I want to say [to] Sean that I love you from the moment that I laid eyes on you," she said on stage at the event. "And I still love you just the same."

