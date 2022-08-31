News Anchor Neena Pacholk's Dad Says Their Family Is "Broken" Over Her Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

A family in mourning.

Just days after the passing of Neena Pacholk, the late news anchor's father shared an update on how their family is doing, saying that they are "absolutely devastated."

"Out family is broken over the loss out Neenna," Aaron Pacholk wrote on his Facebook page on Aug. 31, along with a father/daughter photo. "God and our faith eill guide us."

He continued, "Amazing how many people she touched. She was a great gift. Thank you, Everyone for your love and support."

Neena died on Aug. 27, her sister Kaitlynn Pacholke shared on Instagram. The 27-year-old worked as a morning anchor at News 9 in Wisconsin and was previously a point guard for the University of South Florida women's basketball team.

"I don't have the words," Kaitlynn wrote on Aug. 29. "How does anyone ever find the words for the worst day of their life?"

She shared, "My heart is shattered into a million pieces and I know it will never be whole again. One day the words will come to me. But for now, I know she's not in pain anymore and I am thankful for that.