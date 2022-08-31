J.Crew's Labor Day Sale Has Deals Up to 90% Off: Score T-Shirts, Cardigans, Jeans & More Starting at $3

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Labor Day weekend is finally here! Whether you want to add cute new things to your home or freshen up your wardrobe for the upcoming season, there's definitely a sale out there for everyone. Since we're all about helping you find the best deals out there, we're breaking down all the can't-miss Labor Day sales you'll want to shop this year. If you're looking to shop fall fashion staples like chunky sweaters, blazers and cardigans, J.Crew's Labor Day Sale is one you don't want to miss.
Right now, J.Crew has a couple of big promotions going on as part of their huge Labor Day sale. If you're looking for jeans, they not only reduced prices, they're also offering an extra 50% off on top of that. Because of that, you can snag a $130 pair of jeans for $10. In fact, most sale styles are an extra 50% off, while swimwear is an extra 70% off! You can also take 30% off your purchase of regular priced styles. All you have to do is use the code LONGWKND at checkout.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles on fall must-haves. Check those out below.
J.Crew Trainers in Colorblock
J.Crew's retro-cool trainers in colorblock are the sneakers you need for the upcoming season and beyond. There are several colors to choose from and one reviewer called them the most comfortable pair of sneakers they own. They're originally $98, but you can get them on sale now for $69.
J.Crew Ruffleneck Merino Wool Sweater
This classic merino wool sweater is lightweight and features a flirty ruffle trim around the neck. It comes in six colors including cream, deep chocolate and jungle green. Sizes range from xx-small to 3X. It's originally $118 but on sale now for $64.
J.Crew Slim-Fit Chambray Shirt
J.Crew's top-rated Slim-Fit Chambray Shirt is the perfect transitional piece. Reviewers can't stop raving over the fit and wash. Right now, it's on sale for $69.
J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
This super cute puff-sleeve sweater comes in three colors: lilac, merlot and apricot. Pair it with your go-to pair of jeans and boots and you're good to go. Right now it's on sale for $64.
J.Crew Eloise Sweater-Blazer
Seamlessly take your closet from summer to fall with the sophisticated Eloise Sweater Blazer. There are several colors to choose from including brown, heather grey and navy. It's originally $159 but on sale now for $89. It's a fall wardrobe staple that you can snag at a discount now!
J.Crew New Vintage Cotton V-neck T-Shirt
No matter the season, you can't go wrong with a plain cotton tee. Right now, you can snag J.Crew's New Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-shirt, originally $30, for $8. There are several colors to choose from and sizes from xx-small to 3X.
J.Crew Anya Scrunchie Ballet Flats in Suede
J.Crew's suede Anya scrunchie ballet flats were designed to be comfortable, flexible and super soft. There are several colors to choose from including black, navy and sweet fuchsia. It's originally $138 but on sale now for $80.
J.Crew Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Sweater
This classic ribbed cardigan is made of an ultrasoft alpaca blend, for "all the warm and fuzzies," according to the brand. There are several colors to choose from including heather grey, dark green and black. It's originally $128 but you can get it on sale now for $69. Such a great deal!
J.Crew '90s Cropped Organic Slub Cotton Scoopneck T-Shirt
Looking to stock up on cheap tees? J.Crew's '90s-inspired cropped scoop neck t-shirts are on sale starting at $3. Considering they're originally $35, you're getting a seriously jaw-dropping deal.
J.Crew End-on-End Cotton Pajama Short Set
You can't help but have sweet dreams when you wear this chic matching pajama set to bed. Best part is, it's on sale for $30.
