RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals She and Luis Ruelas Had Sex 5 Times a Day on Their Honeymoon

Watch : Teresa Giudice's Stylist Breaks Down $10K Wedding Hair

Newlyweds Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas certainly had a good time on their recent European honeymoon.

When The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars weren't busy soaking up the sun on the Italian coast or enjoying gorgeous, Grecian views, they were busy in the bedroom. Teresa revealed on Aug. 26, in a video captured by YouTube reporter GoToWhitney, that she and her new husband had sex five times a day on their vacation.

"We're very sexual and I love it," she said at a Philadelphia fan event at the Live! Casino and Hotel, at which she appeared alongside fellow Housewives stars Dorinda Medley and Dolores Catania. "When you love someone, you want to be that way with them."

Providing more steamy details, she continued, "I can't keep my hands off of him, he can't his hands off of me. I can't keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can't keep his tongue out of my mouth. And I'm gonna leave it at that."