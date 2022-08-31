Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick Join The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

Watch : "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Stars on Who Isabel Should Choose!

It'll be a summer we'll never, ever forget.

New blood is coming to Cousins Beach, as The Closer's Kyra Sedgwick and Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade) have joined the cast of the second season of Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Fisher broke the news on her Instagram Aug. 31, posting a behind-the-scenes video of herself and Sedgwick. In the clip, the person holding the camera opens up Fisher's trailer door, which is marked Skye. After doing a dance, Fisher turns the camera to hit Sedgwick, who is catching up on Jenny Han's It's Not Summer Without You, a.k.a. the sequel to The Summer I Turned Pretty, which the series is based on.

"#TheSummerITurnedPretty," Fisher captioned the post. "SEE U SOON PALS."

Han herself showed her support for Fisher's casting, commenting heart and praising hand emojis on the video.

Though descriptions of Fisher and Sedgwick's characters aren't yet public, Skye isn't a character in the book version, meaning the show might be making a few changes for their second adaptation. Hopefully, they're not members of another love triangle—these relationship dynamics are already messy enough.