Kylie Jenner Reacts to Criticism Over "Cringey" Lip Kit Video Filmed in Her Car

There's nothing like a good clap back from Kylie Jenner.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, responded to criticism she received from a TikToker who said she was trying too hard to be relatable while recording herself discussing her new lip blushes in one of her latest videos.
"it's really not that deep or calculated," she replied in the comments section of TikToker @plasticchandler's video Aug. 30. "this video took me 5 mins to make. and yes i still drive and do normal things."
On Aug. 27, Kylie uploaded a video of herself showing the public some of her new lip blushes. In the nearly two-minute clip, she attempted to prop her phone up by the steering wheel while sitting in the front seat of her car. When her phone accidentally fell, Kylie let out a small scream, then went on to continue filming herself applying the lip blush in the car.
The video caught the attention of several social media users, including TikToker @plasticchandler, who made a video calling out Kylie for making content that was "very curated to the style of an influencer."
"This is something Emma Chamberlain would post," he said in his Aug. 27 TikTok video. "And I just think it's interesting because, it's like, you're a billionaire, girl! Why are you reviewing lip kits in your car when you live in a multi-million-dollar home?"
He continued, "You did not just go to the store and pick that up. You didn't get home from somewhere and get it from your mailbox. That was very deliberate of you going to your car to do that, and the phone drop was kind of cringey. This is not something Kylie Jenner does on the normal, I promise she doesn't just sit in her car."