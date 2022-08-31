Are These Photos Clues to Who Will Appear on Dancing With the Stars Season 31? You Decide…

Take a closer look at the stars and dancing pros who were spotted outside the Dancing With the Stars rehearsal space. Find out what you can expect from season 31 here.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 31, 2022 6:33 PMTags
TVDancing With The StarsCelebrities
Watch: Charli & Heidi D'Amelio to Compete on DWTS Season 31

A new batch of celebrities are ready to hit the dance floor.

Potential first look photos at Charli D'Amelio and Joseph Baena's co-stars for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars have emerged. Celebrities dressed in protective visors and masks have been photographed outside the DWTS rehearsal space, but that hasn't stopped us from speculating who the new additions are to the new season, which premieres live on Disney+ Sept. 19.

Not only did the images further confirm Baena and D'Amelio's involvement, which was reported earlier this month, but they suggested that Let's Make a Deal host Wayne Brady, American Idol alum Jordin Sparks and CODA star Daniel Durant have joined the competition.

We also have a closer look at the pros returning for season 31, as Peta Murgatroyd, Britt Stewart, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Cheryl Burke, Brandon Armstrong, Artem Chigvintsev and Val Chmerkovskiy were all seen outside the rehearsal space. 

photos
These Dancing With the Stars Relationships Happened Off the Show

Looks like DWTS' new home on Disney+ hasn't changed the show up too much. It's nice to see those familiar faces!

For a closer look at the supposed DWTS season 31 cast, keep reading:

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady, is that you? It is speculated that this is the Whose Line Is It Anyway? alum.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Jordin Sparks

Though it has not been confirmed, Jordin Sparks is seemingly seen entering Dancing With the Stars' rehearsal space.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Daniel Durant

You may recognize this next possible DWTS contestant as CODA star Daniel Durant.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Charli D'Amelio

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio keeps a low profile as she heads to rehearsal.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Joseph Baena

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is incognito as he ventures to the DWTS rehearsal space.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Britt Stewart

Dancing pro Britt Stewart beams as she heads to rehearsal.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Peta Murgatroyd

Longtime DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd looks ready for a new season on the dance floor.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
Witney Carson

Witney Carson gives a little wave outside the rehearsal space.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Sasha Farber

Sasha Farber exudes confidence ahead of season 31.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Emma Slater

Emma Slater swings by rehearsal Aug. 29.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
Cheryl Burke

Two-time DWTS winner Cheryl Burke is caffeinated and ready to take on a new season.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Brandon Armstrong

Brandon Armstrong is back and prepared to hit the ballroom.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
Artem Chigvintsev

Newlywed life can't keep Artem Chigvintsev from DWTS season 31.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 20 winner Val Chmerkovskiy looks casually cool ahead of one rehearsal.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

2

Dominic Monaghan Gets Candid About His Split From Evangeline Lilly

3

Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24

4

Kim Kardashian's Alleged Photoshop Fail Has Social Media Buzzing

5

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold Leave Dancing With the Stars

Latest News

Inside Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's TikTok-Favorite Love Story

Update!

Ulta Flash Sale: $15 Deals From StriVectin, Clinique & More Today Only

Tessa Thompson Ties Her Choker Around Her Hair at Venice Film Festival

Free People Labor Day 2022 Deals: Shop These Must-Haves Under $50

The Morning Show Season 3: Tig Notaro Joins the Cast

Go Behind the Scenes of Kylie Jenner's The Kardashians Shoot

House of the Dragon Showrunner Explains His Early Exit