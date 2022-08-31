Are These Photos Clues to Who Will Appear on Dancing With the Stars Season 31? You Decide…

Watch : Charli & Heidi D'Amelio to Compete on DWTS Season 31

A new batch of celebrities are ready to hit the dance floor.

Potential first look photos at Charli D'Amelio and Joseph Baena's co-stars for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars have emerged. Celebrities dressed in protective visors and masks have been photographed outside the DWTS rehearsal space, but that hasn't stopped us from speculating who the new additions are to the new season, which premieres live on Disney+ Sept. 19.

Not only did the images further confirm Baena and D'Amelio's involvement, which was reported earlier this month, but they suggested that Let's Make a Deal host Wayne Brady, American Idol alum Jordin Sparks and CODA star Daniel Durant have joined the competition.

We also have a closer look at the pros returning for season 31, as Peta Murgatroyd, Britt Stewart, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Cheryl Burke, Brandon Armstrong, Artem Chigvintsev and Val Chmerkovskiy were all seen outside the rehearsal space.