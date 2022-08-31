Emma Heming Willis Says Her "Grief Can Be Paralyzing" Amid Husband Bruce's Health Battle

Watch : Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis is opening up about what her last few months have looked like.

Six months after her husband Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis was made public, Emma, 44, got raw and honest about her grief on social media. "This was the summer of self discovery," she began her Aug. 30 Instagram post which featured a video of herself doing various tasks such as gardening, working out, and painting. "Finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active."

She added, "My grief can be paralyzing but I'm learning how to live along side it."

Emma also shared what her step-daughter Scout, 31—who is from Bruce's first marriage to Demi Moore— told her that "grief is the deepest and purest form of love."