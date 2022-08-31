Exclusive

Peacock's Hell of a Cruise Trailer Is a Traveler's Worst Nightmare

Peacock's new documentary Hell of a Cruise dives into the chaos aboard the Diamond Princess cruise at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out E! News' exclusive trailer.

By Paige Strout Aug 31, 2022 6:01 PM
Every vacation has its stressful moments, but none quite like this.

What was supposed to be a fun, two-week cruise turned into a COVID-19 disaster in E! News' exclusive first look at Peacock's Hell of a Cruise, which premieres Sept. 14.

The documentary tells the real-life story of the passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship who embarked on a trip in late January 2020, but "had no idea that the deadly novel coronavirus boarded the ship with them turning the floating paradise into their worst nightmare," according to the NBCU streamer.

Days after one passenger on the ship tested positive for the virus, cases began to spread, and the ship was placed into quarantine on Feb. 5 in Japan's Yokohama seaport. But as cases continued to grow by the hundreds, the ship spiraled into chaos as medical teams worked to contain the outbreak without risking further exposure, all while U.S. officials struggled to bring citizens back home.

Perhaps one of the documentary's subjects describes the situation best in the trailer, as he says, "The Diamond Princess was ground zero."

Told through exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage, "this premium documentary will explore what went wrong and why only one week later were other cruise ships sent out to sea—where the same nightmare occurred again," the synopsis states.

The trailer ends with another interviewee begging the question, "Why did the cruise ships keep sailing?" Looks like viewers will have to tune in to find out.

Check out the full trailer above and catch Hell of a Cruise streaming exclusively on Peacock Sept. 14.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

