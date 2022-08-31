Peacock's Hell of a Cruise Trailer Is a Traveler's Worst Nightmare

Watch : Bill Nye Wants to "Change the World" With New Peacock Show

Every vacation has its stressful moments, but none quite like this.

What was supposed to be a fun, two-week cruise turned into a COVID-19 disaster in E! News' exclusive first look at Peacock's Hell of a Cruise, which premieres Sept. 14.

The documentary tells the real-life story of the passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship who embarked on a trip in late January 2020, but "had no idea that the deadly novel coronavirus boarded the ship with them turning the floating paradise into their worst nightmare," according to the NBCU streamer.

Days after one passenger on the ship tested positive for the virus, cases began to spread, and the ship was placed into quarantine on Feb. 5 in Japan's Yokohama seaport. But as cases continued to grow by the hundreds, the ship spiraled into chaos as medical teams worked to contain the outbreak without risking further exposure, all while U.S. officials struggled to bring citizens back home.

Perhaps one of the documentary's subjects describes the situation best in the trailer, as he says, "The Diamond Princess was ground zero."