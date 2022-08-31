Kate Moss Recalls Ex Johnny Depp Gifting Her a Diamond Necklace He Pulled "Out of the Crack of His Ass"

That's one accessory Kate Moss will never forget.
While flipping through photos of her looks from over the years in a video for British Vogue, the supermodel, 48, told the story of how she received a diamond necklace from her ex, Johnny Depp.
The memory came up after Moss landed on a page of her at the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York. The runway star had worn the jewelry piece along with a white John Galliano gown the designer had gifted her for her 21st birthday and her "favorite" pair of black patent Mary Jane pumps from Manolo Blahnik.
"They were the first diamonds I ever owned," Moss recalled. "He pulled them out of the crack of his ass."
She then elaborated on how it all happened. "We were going out for dinner and he said, 'I've got something in my bum. Can you have a look?'" Moss said. "And I was like, 'What?' And I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace."
Moss and Depp, who dated from 1994 to 1998, recently made headlines after she testified during his and Amber Heard's defamation trial in May. Moss shut down an allegation that Depp had pushed her down the stairs, saying under oath that "he never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."
Moss noted this was the first time she'd testified in a court proceeding. In a July interview with the BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs podcast, she shared why she decided to do so.
"I know the truth about Johnny," Moss said. "I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."
The case regarded allegations of defamation brought forth by both Depp and Heard, who married in 2015 and filed for divorce in 2016 (with it being finalized the following year).
In June 2022, after a headline-making trial, a jury in Virginia found Heard was liable of defaming Depp in a 2018 op-ed piece she penned for The Washington Post, and he was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages (with the judge later reducing the punitive damages amount to $350,000 per the state's limit). The jury also found that Heard was defamed when Depp's then-attorney Adam Waldman called her allegations of abuse a "hoax," and she was granted $2 million in compensatory damages.
In July, Heard filed to appeal the verdict awarded to Depp, and he filed to appeal the verdict awarded to her.