Days of Our Lives' Deidre Hall Has an Important Message About the Show's Transition to Peacock

If there's one person Days of Our Lives fans should listen to, it's Deidre Hall.

After all, the actress has starred on the NBC soap opera for more than 40 years, and as she put it in a video message Aug. 29, "you can't be a part of something that long and just call it a job."

"We're a family," Hall noted in the clip shared to Twitter. "As our loyal viewer, I consider you to be part of that family."

And she wants to make sure every member of said family makes the switch from NBC to Peacock for their daily visits to Salem, because as of Sept. 12, Days of Our Lives will air exclusively on the streaming service.

"Let's make the transition together. We want you to come with us and continue our special journey," Hall said before giving a shout-out to a few of the show's famous families. "From all of the Hortons, the DiMeras, the Bradys, the Kiriakis, the Price-Carvers, the Hernandez, the Johnsons and most definitely the Evans-Black family, we love you and we're so grateful for your ongoing support."