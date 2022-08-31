Jodie Turner-Smith Makes the 2022 Venice Film Festival Her Runway With Sheer Lingerie Dress

Watch : Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Are Couple GOALS

Jodie Turner-Smith's fashion is already reigning supreme at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

On Aug. 31, the Anne Boleyn actress kicked off the annual star-studded affair in a pale pink lingerie dress that left little to the imagination with its completely sheer material and lace-embroidered detailing at the hem and corseted bodice.

The daring design, from Gucci's 2023 resort collection, also featured a plunging neckline and dainty pearl buttons.

Jodie gave her lingerie look a more high-fashion feel as she paired the dress with baby blue patent-leather opera gloves, white thigh-high lace-up boots, bedazzled cat-eye sunglasses and mix-matched drop earrings.

She stunned in the see-through number at the White Noise photocall with co-stars Adam Driver, Don Cheadle and Greta Gerwig.

This isn't the star's only fabulous look while attending the film festival either.

Jodie arrived in Venice, Italy on Aug. 30 wearing a multi-colored ombré power suit and diamond-embellished yellow sandals.