Multitaskers Will Love This Under-Desk Elliptical and It's Now On Sale for $100 Off!

Get a workout in without missing a meeting thanks to the Cubii JR2 Compact Seated Elliptical, now 40% off.

By Sophy Ziss Oct 10, 2022 3:23 PMTags
We've all been there: The workday drags on, and then errands and obligations call. There are mealtimes and bedtimes to attend to, and maybe even a little extra late-night work. Suddenly, you've realized the entire day has slipped by without being able to take any time for yourself. Not even to get in a workout! Fortunately, QVC has the Cubii JR2 Compact Seated Elliptical on sale right now. Designed to fit under a desk (or in any small space, really), it allows you to save time by getting a workout in while you work. You'll also be saving money, since it's marked down to $179 from $304 right now. That's 40% off the usual price. 

The mini elliptical is available in Aqua, Black/Silver, Green, Purple, and Pink, which means it can add an extra bit of personal flair to your daily routine. Put this under-desk essential together, and get to work! Maybe save it for camera-off meetings, though, to be safe.

Cubii JR2 Compact Seated Elliptical

Get your workout in without missing a meeting thanks to the Cubii JR2 Compact Seated Elliptical, now for 44% off the usual price. The set includes the following:

- Cubii JR2 elliptical trainer, chair wheel cup anchor, nonslip workout mat, and battery
- Control knob with eight levels of resistance
- An LCD display monitor that tracks your number of strides, calories burned, time, distance, and RPM
- A design that's compact and per the brand, 30% lighter than the JR1 model

$304
$179
—Originally published on Sept. 1, 2022, at 5:00 a.m. PT

