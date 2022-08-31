Friends and Seinfeld Actor Richard Roat Dead at 89

Richard Roat, who appeared in more than 135 acting roles including Friends and Seinfeld, has died at the age of 89. Find out more below.

Hollywood has lost a prolific character actor.

Richard Roat, who appeared on several shows such as Friends and Seinfeld, has died. He was 89. 

According to the actor's obituary, which was published in The Los Angeles Times Aug. 28, he passed away "suddenly" on Aug. 5 in Orange County, Calif. No other details about his death were disclosed.

Over the course of his 50-year career, Roat had performed in more than 135 roles on television, film and Broadway. He guest starred twice on The Golden Girls, first as a host of a murder mystery and later as the boyfriend of Rose Nylund (played by Betty White) who was found deceased in her bed. 

Additionally, Roat appeared in Hill Street BluesMatlockThe NannyCold CaseDynastyDallasCharlie's AngelsHeart and Souls and many more. He also performed on Broadway on Sunday in New York, Any Wednesday, Moon Over Buffalo, Julius Caesar and Boys in the Band.

Aside from his successful acting career, Roat also owned a practice as an entertainment tax preparer for more than 50 years. 

According to the obituary, the late actor loved music, the theatre, movies, literature and playing the violin. Roat was a huge sports fanatic and was an avid supporter of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Angels.

Roat is survived by his wife, Kathy Roat, who the obituary describes as his "true soulmate." The couple had recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary together, which she said was truly "An Affair to Remember."

