Friends and Seinfeld Actor Richard Roat Dead at 89

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Hollywood has lost a prolific character actor.

Richard Roat, who appeared on several shows such as Friends and Seinfeld, has died. He was 89.

According to the actor's obituary, which was published in The Los Angeles Times Aug. 28, he passed away "suddenly" on Aug. 5 in Orange County, Calif. No other details about his death were disclosed.

E! News has reached out to Roat's rep for comment but has not heard back.

Over the course of his 50-year career, Roat had performed in more than 135 roles on television, film and Broadway. He guest starred twice on The Golden Girls, first as a host of a murder mystery and later as the boyfriend of Rose Nylund (played by Betty White) who was found deceased in her bed.

Additionally, Roat appeared in Hill Street Blues, Matlock, The Nanny, Cold Case, Dynasty, Dallas, Charlie's Angels, Heart and Souls and many more. He also performed on Broadway on Sunday in New York, Any Wednesday, Moon Over Buffalo, Julius Caesar and Boys in the Band.